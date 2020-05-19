WATCH: Gov. DeSantis gives update on Florida unemployment system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the state’s unemployment system in an evening news conference in Tallahassee on Tuesday with Department of Management Service Secretary Jonathan Satter.

During his update, Gov. DeSantis said 97.6 percent of the nearly 1 million unique, complete and eligible unemployment applicants have been paid.

The governor said a total of 2,032,397 claims have been made. Of those, 391,321 have been duplicates, incomplete or contained errors. A total of 172,770 of the 1,641,076 total unique claims are still in the verification process.

That leaves a total of 1,468,306 applications that have been processed. Of those, 468,663 have been deemed ineligible.

The governor also explained the most common reasons why applications are deemed ineligible or can’t be processed.





Satter, who is currently overseeing the state’s unemployment system, was also at the news conference and answered questions from reporters after Gov. DeSantis left.

Feeling failed by the unemployment system? 8 On Your Side is putting together a list of names of people waiting for their benefits to send to Gov. DeSantis and the DEO.

If you have been waiting for 30 days or more on unemployment benefits, please fill out this Google form. 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price will be delivering it to the governor.

Thousands of Floridians have reached out to 8 On Your Side in the past few days since Gov. DeSantis made a comment during a news conference asking who was still waiting for unemployment benefits. 8 On Your Side’s Victoria Price put a Google Form together for those who wanted to submit their names to the governor as a person who is still waiting. We received more than 4,000 responses as of Monday evening.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: