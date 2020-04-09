Gov. DeSantis delays Pasco municipal elections due to COVID-19

1  of  2
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has delayed the Pasco County municipal elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. DeSantis signed the executive order delaying the elections Wednesday night, at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 15,698 cases and 323 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

“In order to ensure maximum citizen participation in the electoral process and provide a safe and orderly procedure for persons seeking to exercise their right to vote, to minimize citizen exposure to danger during this emergency, and to protect the integrity of the electoral process, I hereby declare that an election emergency exists in Pasco County,” the order reads.

Polk County just held its municipal elections on Tuesday, during times of social distancing guidelines.

Pasco’s municipal elections were scheduled for April 14 for the cities of San Antonio, Dade City and Zephyrhills.

The executive order does not list a date when elections will take place.

