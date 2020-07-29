Gov. DeSantis considers loosening restrictions on nursing home visits

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – It has been more than 100 days since Governor Ron DeSantis placed a visitation ban on nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Now, he is thinking about loosening those restrictions.

Gov. DeSantis made his comments Tuesday at a roundtable discussion in Orlando with doctors from AdventHealth.

“I really worry about the toll isolation has taken on people in long-term healthcare facilities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis made his decision back in mid-March to implement these restrictions in an effort to protect the most vulnerable in our state from COVID-19.

Many families across Florida and the U.S. have been getting creative to find ways to visit their loved ones in these facilities.

There is even a petition going around online from people asking the state to lift their restriction on visiting nursing homes, just like they lifted restrictions for other businesses.

At this moment, there is no time-frame on when these restrictions will be relaxed, but Gov. DeSantis said this is an important issue and he wants to allow families to have access to their loved ones again.

