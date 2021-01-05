Gov. DeSantis announces some Hernando, Citrus Co. Publix stores will administer coronavirus vaccine

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that select Publix locations will be administering the coronavirus vaccine.

DeSantis said in a press conference in Ocala on Tuesday that 22 Publix stores will be administering 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in Hernando, Marion and Citrus counties.

In order to get an appointment, you must schedule it online and more information will be released on when county residents can sign up later this week, according to the governor.

Gov. DeSantis says this is a pilot program and not every Publix in the state will be participating at this point. The Publix’s in the Tampa Bay area taking part in the program include:

CITRUS COUNTY

Crystal Springs Shopping Center 6760 W. Gulf to Lake Highway Crystal River, FL Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods 9525 S. Suncoast Blvd. Homosassa, FL Publix Plaza Inverness 1012 W. Main Street Inverness, FL

HERNANDO COUNTY