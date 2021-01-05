Gov. DeSantis announces some Hernando, Citrus Co. Publix stores will administer coronavirus vaccine

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that select Publix locations will be administering the coronavirus vaccine.

DeSantis said in a press conference in Ocala on Tuesday that 22 Publix stores will be administering 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in Hernando, Marion and Citrus counties.

In order to get an appointment, you must schedule it online and more information will be released on when county residents can sign up later this week, according to the governor.

Gov. DeSantis says this is a pilot program and not every Publix in the state will be participating at this point. The Publix’s in the Tampa Bay area taking part in the program include:

CITRUS COUNTY

Crystal Springs Shopping Center6760 W. Gulf to Lake HighwayCrystal River, FL
Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods9525 S. Suncoast Blvd.Homosassa, FL
Publix Plaza Inverness1012 W. Main StreetInverness, FL

HERNANDO COUNTY

Brooksville Square19390 Cortez Blvd.Brooksville, FL
Shoppes of Citrus Hills2685 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.Hernando, FL
Shoppes at Avalon13455 County Line RoadSpring Hill, FL
Publix at Seven Hills160 Mariner Blvd.Spring Hill, FL
Lakewood Plaza4365 Commercial WaySpring Hill, FL
Publix at Barclay14371 Spring Hill DriveSpring Hill, FL
Mariner Commons4158 Mariner Blvd.Spring Hill, FL
The Shoppes at Glen Lakes9595 Commercial WayWeeki Wachee, FL

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

