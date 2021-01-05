Gov. DeSantis announces some Hernando, Citrus Co. Publix stores will administer coronavirus vaccine

TAMPA (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that select Publix locations will be administering the coronavirus vaccine.
DeSantis said in a press conference in Ocala on Tuesday that 22 Publix stores will be administering 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in Hernando, Marion and Citrus counties.
In order to get an appointment, you must schedule it online and more information will be released on when county residents can sign up later this week, according to the governor.
Gov. DeSantis says this is a pilot program and not every Publix in the state will be participating at this point. The Publix’s in the Tampa Bay area taking part in the program include:
CITRUS COUNTY
|Crystal Springs Shopping Center
|6760 W. Gulf to Lake Highway
|Crystal River, FL
|Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods
|9525 S. Suncoast Blvd.
|Homosassa, FL
|Publix Plaza Inverness
|1012 W. Main Street
|Inverness, FL
HERNANDO COUNTY
|Brooksville Square
|19390 Cortez Blvd.
|Brooksville, FL
|Shoppes of Citrus Hills
|2685 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.
|Hernando, FL
|Shoppes at Avalon
|13455 County Line Road
|Spring Hill, FL
|Publix at Seven Hills
|160 Mariner Blvd.
|Spring Hill, FL
|Lakewood Plaza
|4365 Commercial Way
|Spring Hill, FL
|Publix at Barclay
|14371 Spring Hill Drive
|Spring Hill, FL
|Mariner Commons
|4158 Mariner Blvd.
|Spring Hill, FL
|The Shoppes at Glen Lakes
|9595 Commercial Way
|Weeki Wachee, FL
