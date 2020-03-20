Gov. DeSantis announces 2 deaths connected to Broward County ALF

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. DeSantis says two deaths are among seven positive tests that have been tied to an assisted living facility in Broward County.

DeSantis says staff/construction workers were not screened properly and six more tests are pending.

“If you are an operator at one of these facilities you need to take responsibility to protect your residents,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Atria Willow Wood the assisted living facility in question released a statement following the governor’s press conference:

There have been many media reports about the situation here at Atria Willow Wood. In some cases, the reports have not been accurate. We will continue to provide updates to you as information is confirmed by the Broward County Department of Health. As you know, we have had three residents from our Willow Wood community pass away over the past few days. We learned from the Department of Health last night that one of the results first reported as negative was in fact positive. This means that two test results were positive, and one was negative for COVID-19. As of today, March 20, there are five residents in the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19. We are still waiting on the test results for six residents. We remain in close coordination with the Department of Health throughout the day. We continue to take all necessary precautions as advised by health officials. Several of you have connected with our residents via Skype and FaceTime, and the residents love hearing from you. If you’d like to arrange a video chat, Engage Life Director Joseph Verner is happy to set it up. And if you’d like to drop off a care package or supplies for your family member, we are happy to arrange a time for that, too. Many of you spoke with us yesterday. I want to thank you for your support to our residents and our employees. The health and well-being of our residents and staff is and always will be our highest priority. As always, we encourage you to continue to reach out with any questions. Yunia Gonzelez , Regional Vice President of Atria Senior Living

The news comes as coronavirus cases have surpassed 500 in Florida on Thursday as the total number of cases in the U.S. rose above 14,000.

The Florida Department of Health reported 88 new cases of the virus on Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 520.

The current number of deaths in Florida stands at 10. The last person to die recently tested positive for the virus in Broward County, health officials said.

Of the patients, 474 are Floridians, while 46 are from out of state.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

