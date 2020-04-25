WATCH LIVE: Ron DeSantis press conference on coronavirus from South Florida

Florida Gov. DeSantis is expected to start his Saturday news conference at 10:30 p.m. from the Cleveland Clinic in South Florida.

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) — The Reopen Florida Task Force launched a public comment submission portal Saturday to all Floridians wishing to give feedback to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the safe reopening of the state’s economy.

The governor’s office says “feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor DeSantis.

Floridians are encouraged to submit feedback on any topic related to reopening Florida’s economy, including impacts on small businesses, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation and sports and construction.

You can find the submission portal here.

