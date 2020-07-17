GOP lawmaker plans to sue Pinellas County over face mask requirement

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – State Rep. Anthony Sabatini is prepared to sue Pinellas County over a mask mandate passed last month, which requires the public to wear face coverings in indoor establishments.

The Republican lawmaker from Howey-in-the-Hills plans to hold a press conference at a Clearwater courthouse at 11 a.m. Friday to announce a lawsuit against the Board of County Commissioners.

Sabatini is suing the board “for their unlawful ordinance requiring face coverings in Pinellas County,” according to a statement.

Health authorities in Pinellas County and across the globe have encouraged mask-wearing to limit the spread of the virus in affected areas.

On June 23, the Board of County Commissioners voted 6-1 to require people to wear face coverings while in any indoor establishment, with Kathleen Peters being the lone exception saying she supports wearing masks but doesn’t support making it mandatory.

Sabatini says he also believes in the importance of face masks, but says the mandates are unconstitutional. He told CNN “the media has grossly exaggerated their [face masks] effect,” and that wearing a mask is “just a drop in the bucket in terms of precautions you can take.”

Sabatini has also filed lawsuits against mandatory masks in Hillsborough, Orange, Leon and St. Augustine counties.

LATEST STORIES: