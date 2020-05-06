Google tool helps protect your information from coronavirus schemes

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – The FBI is out with an urgent alert on coronavirus-related schemes, and the Federal Trade Commission says consumers have already lost more than $24 million

Google alone announced that just in the past month they are intercepting an average of 18 million malware and phishing emails each day releated to coronavirus.

Google says at its peak more than 16% of scheme texts sent to the Google Messages app were COVID-19 related.

Similarly emails on Gmail have targeted users with downloadable attachments they claim are related to the stimulus payments, while another claims to be from the World Health Organization and asks users to donate using bitcoin.

In response to the uptick in activity, Google is reminding users about a tool called Password Checkup.

“We have a checkup which can help you see whether any of your passwords have been compromised or if you’re maybe using passwords in multiple places,” said Google Senior UX Designer Anneke Glasius.

The Password Checkup can be quickly used with these simple steps:

Go to passwords.google.com or take the Security Checkup and click on the “Password Checkup” option.

Sign into your Google account to verify that it’s you.

Click on the “Password Checkup” option.

Review the results, which are broken down into three categories.

You can see if you have any compromised passwords, learn how many times you reused passwords and find out if you have any accounts that have weak passwords by clicking on the dropdown menu in each of the three categories.

Change any compromised, weak or commonly reused passwords.

