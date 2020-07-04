Google Maps launches new feature to navigate coronavirus hot spots

(CNN) – Google is trying to help its users get around during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has launched a new feature on Google Maps to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.

The feature notifies drivers about checkpoints down the road before they cross national borders.

They can also get alerts about local health restrictions on their routes.

Public transportation riders can get information about mandatory face masks and other requirements. While people who are on their way to a COVID testing site, will get alerts about whether they are eligible for a test.

The new features are available only in some countries.

In the US, the driving and testing alerts are already up and running.

