Golf courses are open during Florida stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his executive order Wednesday directing Floridians to stay at home as much as possible, many in the Sunshine State were hoping golf courses would be allowed to remain open.

Matt Sommers is one of them.

As one of the golf professionals at Lake Jovita Golf & Country Club, Sommers says business recently has been higher than he expected.

“It’s something you can still do and maintain social distancing,” said Sommers. “We only allow one golfer per cart, we’ve got noodles in the holes so your ball doesn’t go all the way in, we have hand sanitizers on every tee box, limit of four people in the pro shop at all times. We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

Under DeSantis’ executive order, “all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.”

The next section refers to lists of exempted businesses and workers providing “essential services” in various sources, including Department of Homeland Security guidance on critical workforce, a previous DeSantis executive order, and a Miami-Dade Emergency Order.

Golf courses aren’t listed among those businesses.

However, the following section of the executive order exempts essential activities including “recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, or swimming.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-91 exempts Essential Activities including recreational activities and attending religious services, despite a pastor being arrested for holding a packed worship at a Tampa church on Sunday.

Golfing isn’t listed there either.

But Sommers, like many golf course owners across Florida and the country, is hoping social distancing will help them squeeze into an exception: a non-essential service providing essential recreational activity.

After the governor’s press conference, North Florida PGA Executive Director Steve McMillen emailed a letter to members and posted on its website that “Per confirmation through the Governor’s Office, Golf is considered an essential activity.”

North Florida PGA’s website section about COVID-19 (nfpga.com)

Other courses around Tampa Bay and the country seem to be following suit.

Dr. Jay Wolfson, Associate Vice President of USF Health and a professor of public health, medicine and pharmacy said it’s hard to consider golf an essential activity.

“When we cough or sneeze or even talk, we’re projecting droplet nuclei into the air,” said Dr. Wolfson. “So it’s best to avoid any circumstance where you’re in a situation where you’re proximate to somebody that you don’t have to be, and to avoid confined quarters.”

But for those golfers who just can’t quit the habit, Dr. Wolfson said there’s a way to stay safe and still play.

“If you’re all by yourself, that’s fine,” Dr. Wolfson said. “If you’re meeting friends, maintain your social distance. Don’t slap each other on the back or use each other’s clubs or share drinks–because you don’t know.”

“Regardless of how well I know someone, I don’t know if they are asymptomatic. A significant percentage of our population have the disease and don’t know it–and they can pass it along from a distance even further than 6 feet, especially if the wind is blowing,” Dr. Wolfson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"

Publix workers test positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix workers test positive"

Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model"

3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19"

a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital"

Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series"

Feeding Tampa Bay: How to make chicken pasta and garlic bread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay: How to make chicken pasta and garlic bread"

Volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay"

Warning for boaters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warning for boaters"

Hurricane Season Forecast 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Season Forecast 2020"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss