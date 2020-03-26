Global pandemic postpones this year’s glitzy Tony Awards

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 9, 2019 file photo shows the stage prior to the start of the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – With Broadway shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic, producers of the annual Tony Awards have postponed this year’s celebration of American theater.

The show was originally scheduled for June 7 but the virus forced all 41 Broadway theaters to go dark and caused turmoil in the Tony schedule.

The awards show will be “rescheduled at a later date,” according to producers. Broadway abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows on the Great White Way but also 16 that were still scheduled to open, including “Diana,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Company.” Broadway producers have vowed to resume musicals and plays the week of April 13.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill"

students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive"

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

Thumbnail for the video titled "American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad"

Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supply chain to feed kids in need stalls as grocery chains struggle to keep food on shelves"

Some Tampa Bay parents struggle to get internet service so kids can learn online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some Tampa Bay parents struggle to get internet service so kids can learn online"

'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Bear hunt' helps children get out of the house during coronavirus quarantine"

Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break with Storm Team 8: Hurricanes and Tropical Storms"

Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather Break: Why Tampa Bay is the Lightning Capital!"

Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brevard Zoo is taking care of abandoned black bear cub"

Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor DeSantis press conference 3/25"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss