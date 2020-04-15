Glazer family donates $200,000 for COVID-19 relief in Tampa & St. Petersburg

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have donated $200,000 to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Tampa Bay area.

On Tuesday, the team joined the Tampa Bay Rays/Rowdies and the Tampa Bay Lightning in donating $100,000 to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together fund, which was established Tuesday to help residents of the city who are in need during the ongoing pandemic.

We've pledged $100,000 along with the @RaysBaseball and @TBLightning to the One Tampa Fund, which helps with rent and utilities.



The team also pledged an additional $100,00 to the City of St. Petersburg through the Fighting Chance Fund, which is similarly focused on small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fighting Chance Fund is expected to provide critical support to about 1,000 restaurants, bar, retail, and service-based businesses, along with their more than 3,000 eligible employees. It will provide up to $5,000 in assistance for qualified businesses and $500 to qualified individuals. The grants prioritize businesses established in St. Petersburg that have 25 employees or less.

The fund was launched on April 3 and works as a grant, not as a loan. Beneficiaries will not have to pay the city back for any assistance received.

To check your eligibility for the Fighting Chance Fund in St. Petersburg or to learn more about the program, click here. To learn more about the One Tampa: Relief Now, Rise Together fund, visit OneTampa.org.