Glazer Children’s Museum will reopen in June with coronavirus safeguards

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Glazer Children’s Museum is set to reopen next month with new restrictions to help mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19.

The museum said Friday it will reopen to guests on June 6 at 25% capacity, and will start summer camps on June 8.

To manage capacity, the museum is requiring patrons to go online and purchase tickets with appointed times. Museum members will still get free admission, but must reserve an entry time in advance online, the museum said.

Staff and adult patrons must wear masks that cover their nose and mouth. Certain exhibits will remain closed and others will be disenfected frequently. Some areas of the museum will be converted to a one-way with an entrance and exit, the museum said.

The museum will be closed on Mondays for deep cleaning.

“We know that children need play now more than ever,” said President and CEO Sarah Cole. “Our team is excited to reopen in a safe way so we can provide much needed respite for families in Tampa Bay. We can’t wait to see the smiling faces and hear the laughter of curious kids in the museum once again!”

Guests can purchase timed entry tickets online at GlazerMuseum.org.

LATEST STORIES: