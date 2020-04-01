NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family in West Nashville, Tennessee, is doing their part to help people smile during this very uncertain time.
Rose and Holland, along with their parents, Vanessa and Trey Harris are using a remote control car to deliver care packages to the neighborhood. They strap cookies to the top of the toy and send it off to their neighbors.
They say it’s a creative way to keep their girls connected while social distancing and enlivening everyone’s spirits.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Girls use toy to deliver cookies while social distancing
- Truck carrying thousands of rolls of toilet paper crashes, burns
- Hasbro launches website to keep families busy
- ‘Star Wars’ actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack dies from coronavirus
- Kroger offers ‘hero bonus’ for hourly employees during coronavirus shutdown