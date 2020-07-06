Gig workers eligible for $1,000 grant from the government

FILE – This Jan. 22, 2020, file photo shows the likeness of Benjamin Franklin on $100 bills in Dallas. Many Americans are struggling financially due to the coronavirus. A recent federal relief package makes it easier for them to tap into their retirement savings by loosening rules for withdrawals and loans. But should they? (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you are gig worker or a freelancer you may have missed out on some free money!

Here’s how it works: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, small-business owners who have lost revenue can apply with the Small Business Administration for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan of up to $150,000.

Now, there’s another provision of the EIDL program, called the advance, under which small-business owners can collect a $1,000 grant per employee for up to 10 employees, or $10,000. And those funds don’t need to be repaid.

If you don’t have employees and are a sole proprietor, freelancer or independent contractor, you still can apply for a $1,000 grant for yourself. You don’t even have to prove that you’ve been personally impacted by the crisis to qualify.

Eligible small businesses and agricultural businesses may apply for the Loan Advance here.