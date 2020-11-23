Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People across Tampa Bay are rushing to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or attending Thanksgiving celebrations.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not traveling for Thanksgiving, virus testing is hitting capacity this time of year.

At Hillsborough County operated testing locations, appointments are currently booked out until after Thanksgiving.

Long lines wrapped around Raymond James Stadium over the weekend as hundreds waited to get tested. Tropicana Field’s testing site was forced to close early Saturday due to high demand.

It may not be wise to travel, but getting tested can be useful in curbing the virus’ spread. For those who must get tested before Thanksgiving, testing is available at a number of sites throughout Tampa Bay.

Here is where you can find testing near you.

Note, appointments are filling up quickly, therefore some sites could be booked out by the time you read this.

Hillsborough County

Drive-through testing sites

Raymond James Stadium

Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center (Tampa)

Address: 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CVS

Locations available throughout the county.

Call locations for holiday hours

For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Other locations

Tampa International Airport

Address: Main terminal of Tampa International Airport, 4100 George J Bean Parkway, Tampa

Hours: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., daily. It cost $57 or $125, depending on the test. Must provide proof of travel within three days.

The following locations, which are operated by Hillsborough County do not have appointments available at this time:

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674

University of South Florida Health Therapy Building, 3515 E Fletcher Avenue

You can schedule an appointment at a later date by calling (813) 272-5900 or visiting www.hcflgov.net/covidtesting

Pinellas County

Drive-through testing sites

Tropicana Field Parking Lot 2 (St. Petersburg)

Address: West side of stadium off 16th Street South in St. Petersburg

Hours: Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.

Ruth Eckerd Hall (Clearwater)

Address: 1111 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Closed on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) Doctors referral encouraged. Tests cost $85 for those without insurance. For more information, visit BayCare’s website or call 1-800-BayCare (229-2273)

Community Health Centers of Pinellas (Clearwater)

Address: 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater

Hours: Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 22 (Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). For more information, call 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0 or visit www.chcpinellas.org

Community Health Centers of Pinellas (Pinellas Park)

Address: 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park

Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open Tuesday, Dec. 22. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information, call 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0 or visit www.chcpinellas.org.

CVS

Locations available throughout the county.

Call locations for holiday hours

For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Other locations

Department of Health (Pinellas)

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is by appointment only, and a location will be provided once your appointment is scheduled. Closed on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving). To make an appointment, call (727) 824-6931.

AFC Urgent Care (Clearwater)

Address: 1500 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater

Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments required. To make an appointment, call (727) 266-1266.

AFC Urgent Care (Seminole)

Address: 11241 Park Blvd Suite A Seminole

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (727) 394-3828 or visit afcurgentcarepinellaspark.com/seminole

AFC Urgent Care (Tyrone/St. Petersburg)

Address: 2241 66th St N St. Petersburg

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (727) 273-1700 or visit afcurgentcare-stpetersburg.com

Doctor’s Urgent Care (Palm Harbor)

Address: 34621 U.S. Highway 19, Palm Harbor

Hours: Testing is by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call (727) 953-9888 or yourdoctorsurgentcare.com. Call location for holiday hours.

Your Kids Urgent Care (St. Petersburg)

Address: 4040 49th St. N., St. Petersburg

Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call (727) 526-6483

Your Kids Urgent Care (Largo)

Address: 4040 49th St. N., St. Petersburg

Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call (727) 526-6483

Sarasota County

Drive-thru testing sites

Sarasota County drive-thru testing site

Address: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

CVS

Locations available throughout the county.

Call locations for holiday hours

For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Walk-up testing sites

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (Sarasota)

Address: 1845 34th Street, Sarasota

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Manatee County

Bradenton Area Convention Center (Palmetto)

Address: 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Closed on Thanksgiving.

CVS

Locations available throughout the county.

Call locations for holiday hours

For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Polk County

Drive-through testing

Lakeland Regional Health Drive-Thru Testing Center

Address: Medulla Community Center, 1049 Parker Road, Lakeland

Hours: Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (863) 413-5907 to schedule an appointment.

Gil Jones Center (Winter Haven)

Address: 3425 Lake Alfred Road, Winter Haven

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (Mulberry)

Address: 306 SW 2nd Avenue, Mulberry

Hours: Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

St. Luke’s Ministries (Lakeland)

Address: 910 Quincy St., Lakeland

Hours: Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Other locations

Florida Department of Health in Auburndale

Address: 1805 Hobbs Road, Auburndale

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call (863) 519-7911 for appointment.

Mary Sand Clinic (Auburndale)

Address: 1749 Holt Road, Auburndale

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Priority given to Polk County School Board employees, students and parents. To make an appointment, call (863) 519-7911.

Haines City Adult Day Care Center

Address: 751 Scenic Highway, Haines City

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Priority given to Polk County School Board employees, students and parents. To make an appointment, call (863) 519-7911.

Lakeland Adult Day Care Center

Address: 1200 Southern Avenue, Lakeland

Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Priority given to Polk County School Board employees, students and parents. To make an appointment, call (863) 519-7911.

Pediatric COVID-19 testing site (Lakeland)

Address: Triage Area of the Children’s Emergency Department at the Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion, 1324 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. A doctor’s order is needed to be tested. For questions, call (863) 687-1203

CVS

Locations available throughout the county.

Call locations for holiday hours

For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Pasco County

AdventHealth (Wesley Chapel)

Address: 1127 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Wesley Chapel

For more information, call 877-847-8747

BayCare at Gulfview Square Mall

Address: Sears Auto Center, 9409 US Highway 19, Port Richey

For more information, call 1-800-229-2273

Doctor’s Urgent Care

Address: 13256 State Rd. 54, Odessa

For more information, call 813-920-0023

Florida Medical Urgent Care

Address: 2352 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard Ste. 101, Wesley Chapel

For more information, call 727-863-7150

Med Express Hudson

Address: 8849 State Road 52, Hudson

For more information, call 727-863-7150

Med Express Lutz

Address: 22945 State Road 54, Lutz

For more information, call 813-909-9099

Premier Dade City

Address: 14105 5th Street, Dade City

For more information, call 352-518-2000

Premier New Port Richey

Address: 6906 Madison Avenue, New Port Richey

For more information, call 352-518-2000

Suncoast Urgent Care (New Port Richey_

Address: 10730 State Road 54, New Port Richey

For more information, call 727-274-9138 and press 1

Suncoast Urgent Care (Spring Hill)

Address: 4112 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill

For more information, call 352-251-2304 and press 1

Wiregrass Direct Primary Care

Address: 2726 Windguard Circle Ste. 102, Wesley Chapel

For more information, call 813-999-0505

CVS

Locations available throughout the county.

Call locations for holiday hours

For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

