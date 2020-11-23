TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People across Tampa Bay are rushing to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or attending Thanksgiving celebrations.
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not traveling for Thanksgiving, virus testing is hitting capacity this time of year.
At Hillsborough County operated testing locations, appointments are currently booked out until after Thanksgiving.
Long lines wrapped around Raymond James Stadium over the weekend as hundreds waited to get tested. Tropicana Field’s testing site was forced to close early Saturday due to high demand.
It may not be wise to travel, but getting tested can be useful in curbing the virus’ spread. For those who must get tested before Thanksgiving, testing is available at a number of sites throughout Tampa Bay.
Here is where you can find testing near you.
Note, appointments are filling up quickly, therefore some sites could be booked out by the time you read this.
Hillsborough County
Drive-through testing sites
Raymond James Stadium
Address: 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lee Davis Community Resource Center (Tampa)
Address: 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa
Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CVS
Locations available throughout the county.
Call locations for holiday hours
For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Other locations
Tampa International Airport
Address: Main terminal of Tampa International Airport, 4100 George J Bean Parkway, Tampa
Hours: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., daily. It cost $57 or $125, depending on the test. Must provide proof of travel within three days.
The following locations, which are operated by Hillsborough County do not have appointments available at this time:
- Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon
- Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674
- University of South Florida Health Therapy Building, 3515 E Fletcher Avenue
You can schedule an appointment at a later date by calling (813) 272-5900 or visiting www.hcflgov.net/covidtesting
Pinellas County
Drive-through testing sites
Tropicana Field Parking Lot 2 (St. Petersburg)
Address: West side of stadium off 16th Street South in St. Petersburg
Hours: Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving), Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.
Ruth Eckerd Hall (Clearwater)
Address: 1111 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater
Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Closed on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) Doctors referral encouraged. Tests cost $85 for those without insurance. For more information, visit BayCare’s website or call 1-800-BayCare (229-2273)
Community Health Centers of Pinellas (Clearwater)
Address: 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater
Hours: Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open Tuesday, Nov. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 22 (Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). For more information, call 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0 or visit www.chcpinellas.org
Community Health Centers of Pinellas (Pinellas Park)
Address: 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park
Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Open Tuesday, Dec. 22. Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information, call 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0 or visit www.chcpinellas.org.
CVS
Locations available throughout the county.
Call locations for holiday hours
For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Other locations
Department of Health (Pinellas)
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is by appointment only, and a location will be provided once your appointment is scheduled. Closed on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving). To make an appointment, call (727) 824-6931.
AFC Urgent Care (Clearwater)
Address: 1500 N. McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater
Hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments required. To make an appointment, call (727) 266-1266.
AFC Urgent Care (Seminole)
Address: 11241 Park Blvd Suite A Seminole
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (727) 394-3828 or visit afcurgentcarepinellaspark.com/seminole
AFC Urgent Care (Tyrone/St. Petersburg)
Address: 2241 66th St N St. Petersburg
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (727) 273-1700 or visit afcurgentcare-stpetersburg.com
Doctor’s Urgent Care (Palm Harbor)
Address: 34621 U.S. Highway 19, Palm Harbor
Hours: Testing is by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call (727) 953-9888 or yourdoctorsurgentcare.com. Call location for holiday hours.
Your Kids Urgent Care (St. Petersburg)
Address: 4040 49th St. N., St. Petersburg
Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call (727) 526-6483
Your Kids Urgent Care (Largo)
Address: 4040 49th St. N., St. Petersburg
Hours: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, call (727) 526-6483
Sarasota County
Drive-thru testing sites
Sarasota County drive-thru testing site
Address: 100 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
CVS
Locations available throughout the county.
Call locations for holiday hours
For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Walk-up testing sites
Robert L. Taylor Community Complex (Sarasota)
Address: 1845 34th Street, Sarasota
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Manatee County
Bradenton Area Convention Center (Palmetto)
Address: 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Closed on Thanksgiving.
CVS
Locations available throughout the county.
Call locations for holiday hours
For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Polk County
Drive-through testing
Lakeland Regional Health Drive-Thru Testing Center
Address: Medulla Community Center, 1049 Parker Road, Lakeland
Hours: Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (863) 413-5907 to schedule an appointment.
Gil Jones Center (Winter Haven)
Address: 3425 Lake Alfred Road, Winter Haven
Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (Mulberry)
Address: 306 SW 2nd Avenue, Mulberry
Hours: Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
St. Luke’s Ministries (Lakeland)
Address: 910 Quincy St., Lakeland
Hours: Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Other locations
Florida Department of Health in Auburndale
Address: 1805 Hobbs Road, Auburndale
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call (863) 519-7911 for appointment.
Mary Sand Clinic (Auburndale)
Address: 1749 Holt Road, Auburndale
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Priority given to Polk County School Board employees, students and parents. To make an appointment, call (863) 519-7911.
Haines City Adult Day Care Center
Address: 751 Scenic Highway, Haines City
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Priority given to Polk County School Board employees, students and parents. To make an appointment, call (863) 519-7911.
Lakeland Adult Day Care Center
Address: 1200 Southern Avenue, Lakeland
Hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Priority given to Polk County School Board employees, students and parents. To make an appointment, call (863) 519-7911.
Pediatric COVID-19 testing site (Lakeland)
Address: Triage Area of the Children’s Emergency Department at the Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion, 1324 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. A doctor’s order is needed to be tested. For questions, call (863) 687-1203
CVS
Locations available throughout the county.
Call locations for holiday hours
For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Pasco County
AdventHealth (Wesley Chapel)
Address: 1127 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
For more information, call 877-847-8747
BayCare at Gulfview Square Mall
Address: Sears Auto Center, 9409 US Highway 19, Port Richey
For more information, call 1-800-229-2273
Doctor’s Urgent Care
Address: 13256 State Rd. 54, Odessa
For more information, call 813-920-0023
Florida Medical Urgent Care
Address: 2352 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard Ste. 101, Wesley Chapel
For more information, call 727-863-7150
Med Express Hudson
Address: 8849 State Road 52, Hudson
For more information, call 727-863-7150
Med Express Lutz
Address: 22945 State Road 54, Lutz
For more information, call 813-909-9099
Premier Dade City
Address: 14105 5th Street, Dade City
For more information, call 352-518-2000
Premier New Port Richey
Address: 6906 Madison Avenue, New Port Richey
For more information, call 352-518-2000
Suncoast Urgent Care (New Port Richey_
Address: 10730 State Road 54, New Port Richey
For more information, call 727-274-9138 and press 1
Suncoast Urgent Care (Spring Hill)
Address: 4112 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill
For more information, call 352-251-2304 and press 1
Wiregrass Direct Primary Care
Address: 2726 Windguard Circle Ste. 102, Wesley Chapel
For more information, call 813-999-0505
CVS
Locations available throughout the county.
Call locations for holiday hours
For more information, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
LATEST STORIES: