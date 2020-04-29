‘Get ready now’ Survey suggests COVID-19 could have an effect on Hurricane readiness

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Currently, many of us are focused on one emergency, the coronavirus, but is another one approaching June 1, hurricane season.

“If you get ready now, this is one big thing to cross off your list to worry about,” said Federal Alliance for Safe Homes President and CEO Leslie Chapman-Henderson.

A new survey conducted by FLASH reveals that the coronavirus pandemic may have an effect on our likelihood to prepare for hurricane season.

“We learned that 7 percent more intend to prepare this year. The number one reason is because they are concerned about COVID-19. They are worried they won’t be able to get supplies easily at the last minute,” said Chapman-Henderson.

The April 21, 2020 survey included 500 U.S. respondents, with the majority of participants in Florida. FLASH’s survey found those who may fall short when it comes to hurricane readiness are families with school aged children.

“The people who said they may not be able to prepare are moms and dads who are schooling while they are working from home? They said ‘we don’t really have any time to spare right now,’”said Chapman-Henderson.

SURVEY SAYS:

So what is the solution?

FLASH, whose mission is to strengthening homes and safeguard families from natural and man-made disasters, has created outreach initiative, #HurricaneStrong.

The initiative offers virtual prep materials including hurricane readiness checklists and DIY projects that are cost-effective for people who may be out of work during the pandemic:

“If they go to hurricanestrong.org and download the do-it-yourself inspection, that will walk them through their house and help them understand the kinds of things they can do today.”

DIY ROOF PROTECTION:

Chapman-Henderson says while these are unprecedented times, there is a silver lining, most of the supplies you need to prepare can be found by shopping online and using curbside pickup.

“You don’t have to rush out anywhere, worry about anything else. You’ll be safe at home from a hurricane or whatever is coming our way.”

To learn how to prepare for hurricane season and access FLASH’s downloadable checklists visit www.hurricanestrong.org. Additionally, each week, FLASH will host a giveaway featuring $50 Lowe’s gift cards to raise awareness about hurricane preparation tips. Giveaway details are available on Twitter by following @federalalliance and #HurricaneStrong.

