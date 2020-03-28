Get a coronavirus testing text message? Officials warn it’s a scam

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a phony text message claiming to be from a government agency urging people to take COVID-19 tests.

The BBB says users get a text that looks like it’s something official. The message tells you that you must take a “mandatory online COVID-19 test” and has a link to a website. However, it’s not legitimate.

The BBB says it’s a smishing — or SMS phishing scam. These texts are phishing for personal information. They also can download malware to your device — which opens you up to risk for identity theft, according to the BBB.

The Better Business Bureau offers these tips for spotting a COVID-19 text message scam:

  • Government agencies do not typically communicate through text messages.
  • Ignore instructions to text “STOP” or “NO” to prevent future texts. This is a common ploy by scammers to confirm they have a real, active phone number.
  • If you think your text message is real, be sure it’s directing to a web address like “agency.gov” or “agency.ca,” not “agency.otherwebsite.com.”
  • Check for look-alikes. Be sure to do your research and see if a government agency or organization actually exists. Find contact info on your own and call them to be sure the person you’ve heard from is legitimate.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor gives update on coronavirus, safer-at-home order"

Stimulus details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus details"

Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging"

Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough, Pinellas ordered to stay home. Will others follow suit?"

pregnant women coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "pregnant women coronavirus concerns"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "a church donated a large amount of food to two organizations that help the community"

Hills. Co. order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hills. Co. order"

Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metro Ministries could run out of food as need to feed triples in Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss