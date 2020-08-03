Georgia teen loses both parents to COVID-19 just days apart

LIVE NOW /
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CNN) — A Georgia community is rallying behind a teenager who lost both parents to COVID-19 just days apart.

“We were a regular family, just trying to stay safe during this pandemic.”

Seventeen-year-old Justin Hunter still can’t believe it. THe Johns Creek High School senior says he and his parents, Angie and Eugene, took all the proper precautions.

“For example, my mom, when she would go to the store she would be wearing a mask, she would be wearing gloves.”

But about two weeks ago, they all became infected with COVID-19.

“I just don’t know how our family got the virus,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he was asymptomatic, but his parents started showing serious symptoms.

“Their temperature, it skyrocketed.” They had headaches, horrible cough. They just felt very lazy.”

Hunter’s parents were rushed to the hospital.

His father, an accomplished musician, lost his battle with the virus on July 26. His mother, a human resources executive, died four days later.

“The last thing he said was ‘I love you’ and ‘I’m going to get better and I going to keep fighting,'” Hunter said. “They never raised me to just sit around and feel sorry for myself in any situation.”

Hunter says his strength comes from his two biggest role models, who shared an incredible marriage for 35 years and had been his number one fans since he started playing football as a young child.

“Their relationship was true love for sure,” he said. “They had very big hearts and they would give without even thinking about getting back.”

If you are interested in donating to Hunter’s trust fund, you can visit GoFundMe.com. The fundraiser has already raised over $300,000.

