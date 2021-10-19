General Electric announces vaccine mandate for employees

CHICAGO – JANUARY 22: A General Electric Co. (GE) logo is displayed on the door of one of the company’s microwave ovens being offered for sale at a Sears store January 22, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. Today GE posted a 19% slump in fourth-quarter earnings, but still beat Wall Street expectations. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty […]

TAMPA (WFLA) – General Electric will require its nearly 60,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The move was reportedly made to comply with President Biden’s executive order, which requires federal contractors to be vaccinated.

Employees must show proof of vaccination or be cleared for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8.

Numerous companies announced vaccine mandates after President Biden signed the executive order.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans in September to fine Florida city and county governments for infractions against a recent state law aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.

The proposed fines, if enacted, would level $5,000 penalties on municipal governments for each infraction.