General Electric announces vaccine mandate for employees

TAMPA (WFLA) – General Electric will require its nearly 60,000 U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The move was reportedly made to comply with President Biden’s executive order, which requires federal contractors to be vaccinated.
Employees must show proof of vaccination or be cleared for a medical or religious exemption by Dec. 8.
Numerous companies announced vaccine mandates after President Biden signed the executive order.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans in September to fine Florida city and county governments for infractions against a recent state law aimed at preventing COVID-19 vaccine passports and mandates.
The proposed fines, if enacted, would level $5,000 penalties on municipal governments for each infraction.