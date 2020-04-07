Geico to give customers credit upon car insurance renewal

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Geico will offer customers a credit upon their policy renewals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

8 On Your Side confirmed the information through the Geico Service Team Twitter account.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 14,504 cases and 283 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

In a reply to a customer asking about car insurance refund discounts on premiums, something Allstate has already confirmed it is doing, the service team said it will be doing something as well.

Geico will be crediting customer policies 15 percent at their next renewal.

“We understand your concerns and appreciate your continued loyalty as a GEICO customer. Due to the impacts of COVID-19 on our customers, we will be crediting policies 15% at their next renewal. This is an automatic adjustment and no further action is required on your end,” the Tweet reads.

