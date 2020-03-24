Gas stations changing protocol to help stop spread of COVID-19

Breaking News
Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow
WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the most germ-filled surfaces you come into contact with are gas pumps. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, gas companies are ensuring their customers that they are increasing preventative measures to help stop the spread.

Speedway says common areas like bathrooms, touch screens, door handles and pin pads are cleaned more frequently. Stores are also beginning to offer hand sanitizing stations.

ExxonMobil released a statement letting customers know they are not only cleaning countertops and pumps frequently, but encouraging people to pay for gas using their mobile app.

MAPCO has increased sanitation, closed in-store seating areas and is limiting purchases on some essential items.

Despite changing protocol, people like Arnitra Horn say they aren’t taking any chances.

“You know how many people don’t wash their hands all day everyday and they come in, pump gas and put it back on the pump?” said Hor. “My husband has always been on me saying ‘use that glove whenever you pump,’ so yes I am germophobic.”

Some locations have retrained their employees on proper handwashing and hygiene. To minimize your risk at the pump, health experts recommend wearing gloves and immediately wash your hands after use.

