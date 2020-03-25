TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – President Trump is as popular right now as he’s ever been.
In a new Gallup poll, 49% approve of the job President Trump is doing as president.
That is up from five percent from earlier this month it also matches his highest approval rating ever in Gallup surveys.
45% disapprove of the job he’s doing.
But when it comes to how Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis, his numbers are even better as 60% of Americans approve while 38% disapprove.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Pres. Trump approves DeSantis’ request to declare Florida a disaster area
- COVID-19 patient leaves heartwarming message of thanks on room window at Cleveland Clinic
- Coronavirus patients exhibiting new symptoms, Ohio health director says
- Tampa Bay Lightning players pledge 500,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay food bank
- Gallup: 60 percent of Americans approve of President Trump’s response to coronavirus