Gallup: 60 percent of Americans approve of President Trump’s response to coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – President Trump is as popular right now as he’s ever been.

In a new Gallup poll, 49% approve of the job President Trump is doing as president.

That is up from five percent from earlier this month it also matches his highest approval rating ever in Gallup surveys.

45% disapprove of the job he’s doing.

But when it comes to how Trump is handling the coronavirus crisis, his numbers are even better as 60% of Americans approve while 38% disapprove.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: