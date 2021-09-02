Funeral service for Manatee deputy who died of COVID-19 to be held Thursday

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputy Douglas Clark will be remembered at a funeral service will full law enforcement honors Thursday.

Clark died following a nearly two-week battle with COVID-19. The 67-year-old joined the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in February 2008, and served in the corrections bureau for 13 years. He recently oversaw inmate work projects in the jail’s road gang unit.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Clark,” Sheriff Rick Wells said in a press release. “I ask that you please keep his family, friends and the entire MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Clark’s funeral will be held at Simons Loop Baptist Church in Riverview. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by a Line of Duty ceremony at 11 a.m.