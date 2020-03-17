Funeral homes make changes to services, go hi-tech amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As some businesses are forced to shut down others must keep doors open. Funeral homes are doing what they can to honor the dead and protect the living.

It’s all about trying to keep people safe from coronavirus, and funeral homes are making changes to protect families who just want to say goodbye.

At Segal Funeral Home, they’re making changes as the country works to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We can’t just pack up, lock up, and tell people you’re on your own. We can’t ask people to put their grief on pause,” said the owner Chuck Segal.

When Chuck Segal first started hearing about COVID-19 he made calls to other funeral homes around the country to see what to do. The staff is now making more phone calls instead of face to face meetings with clients.

They’re asking that services include only immediate family members. Others who want to be included can stream the service through a camera and microphone in the chapel.

“I think that everybody, when there’s been a death, everybody wants some way to reach out and to feel connected. So until things get better this might be the only way that people can feel connected during these times,” said Segal.

Bodies are prepared on-site and precautions are taken there and in transportation.

“The person could have very well been a carrier, passed away, and it was never diagnosed. So we have to automatically assume everyone has the virus,” said Segal.

And at the funeral home and gravesite hand sanitizer is available to everyone.

Working hard to making this still as personable as possible Segal says when families are saying goodbye that’s when they need a hello.

Another option for families right now is doing a burial service now and holding the celebration of life later when life gets back to normal.

