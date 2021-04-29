Fully-vaccinated people shouldn’t be advised to wear masks, avoid social gatherings, Florida surgeon general says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on Thursday rescinded previous public health advisories related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a three-page advisory on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, Rivkees said due to the widespread availability of vaccines, fully-vaccinated people should no longer be advised to wear masks or avoid crowds, and government officers should be conducting in-person operations to “better serve Floridians.”

The surgeon general added government offices should be conducting business in-person again and offering face-to-face services.

The surgeon general also stated that Florida residency will no longer be a requirement for vaccination in the state. He said any person currently in Florida who meets FDA guidelines will be eligible to get vaccinated “to ensure no COVID-19 vaccines are wasted.”

As of Thursday, 8.7 million Floridians had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss