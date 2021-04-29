Fully-vaccinated people shouldn’t be advised to wear masks, avoid social gatherings, Florida surgeon general says

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees on Thursday rescinded previous public health advisories related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a three-page advisory on behalf of the Florida Department of Health, Rivkees said due to the widespread availability of vaccines, fully-vaccinated people should no longer be advised to wear masks or avoid crowds, and government officers should be conducting in-person operations to “better serve Floridians.”

The surgeon general added government offices should be conducting business in-person again and offering face-to-face services.

The surgeon general also stated that Florida residency will no longer be a requirement for vaccination in the state. He said any person currently in Florida who meets FDA guidelines will be eligible to get vaccinated “to ensure no COVID-19 vaccines are wasted.”

As of Thursday, 8.7 million Floridians had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.