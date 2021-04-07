Fully vaccinated nurse stuck in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19 on her vacation

MEXICO (NBC) -A vaccinated nurse from Minnesota on a trip to Mexico is being required to quarantine in a Playa Del Carmen hotel after she tested positive for COVID-19.

“This could be a long week and a half if I really have to stay that long,” Diana Schmidt said.

On March 27, Schmidt flew to Playa Del Carmen for her daughter’s senior trip. Now, she’s stuck in her hotel room and not able to leave.

Towards the end of her trip, Schmidt got a sore throat and other symptoms.

Turns out, Schmidt —a nurse practitioner at a children’s hospital who’s been fully vaccinated since January — had COVID-19.

A test required for her to return home confirmed the diagnosis and now, Schmidt is quarantined.

“I would get tested before travel. Plan that it’s very possible you could test positive,” Schmidt adding. “It’s a very small room. They literally have a guard standing outside my door 24/7 you cannot leave.”

Luckily, Schmidt opted into her hotel’s COVID-19 insurance, which will cover her extended stay.

“This $30 insurance would cover your stay here at the hotel for an additional 14 days and includes your room and food. So now I’m really glad I signed that paper,” she said.

As of last week, Schmidt’s home state of Minnesota had identified 222 vaccine breakthrough cases — cases in which people who are fully vaccinated still tested positive for COVID-19.

“My case is definitely an outlier. I would still highly recommend the vaccine,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt will need a negative test before she can book a flight home.

“So you have to know, do you have the patience to be able to do that? and is that vacation worth it should you end up in quarantine?” Schmidt said.