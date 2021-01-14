‘Full COVID-19 resurgence’ in Florida, White House Task Force report says

Chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed general Gustave Perna (3L), Vice President Mike Pence (2R) and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (R) listen to Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx speak during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James S. Brady Briefing Room of the White House on November 19, 2020. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is in the “red zone” with a “full COVID-19 resurgence,” according to the Jan. 10 White House Coronavirus Task Force Report.

“They say we need aggressive mitigation to match a more aggressive virus,” USF Health epidemiologist Jason Salemi said, quoting the report.

This post-holiday season surge in the Sunshine State is what Salemi worried about.

“None of this should be a surprise,” he added.

According to the task force report, “without uniform implementation of effective face masking (two or three ply and well-fitting) and strict physical distancing, epidemics could quickly worsen as more transmissible variants spread and become predominant.”

The CDC has already identified cases of the mutated more contagious strain first detected in the UK.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health recorded 13,720 new cases and the third straight day of more than 400 new hospitalizations.

“Almost 7,800,” Salemi said, “that’s the highest single day number of current hospitalizations since early August.”

The White House Task Force recommends even more testing of young adults to prevent the “silent asymptomatic spread” to family members.

During a conversation with Mayor Jane Castor on Wednesday, Dr. Jason Wilson from Tampa General Hospital said he’s observed that after Thanksgiving gatherings.

“I want to echo this really serious issue of the burden of guilt and tragedy when a family member or friend gives somebody else COVID and this is a reality that we’re facing,” Dr. Wilson said.

The report reveals the virus resurgence in Florida’s nursing homes.

During the week of Dec. 28 through Jan. 3, the report says 32% of nursing homes had at least one new resident COVID-19 death, 53% had at least one staff member test positive and ten percent had at least one new resident death.

“When community spread is this high, and I feel like a broken record, but when its this high its really difficult, if not impossible to protect what we would consider our vulnerable populations,” Salemi explained.

The report said do not delay immunizing seniors and those more susceptible to serious illness from the virus, adding “No vaccines should be in freezers.”

“The vaccine is not going to be in everyone’s arm for quite a while, so it’s really important to go back what works well for us,” Salemi said of mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

In December, Gov. Ron DeSantis argued against any new statewide mitigation measures. He cited Florida ranking 41st compared to other states that put in place restrictions aimed at slowing the spread.

As of this latest White House report, Florida now ranks 11th for the rate of new COVID-19 cases with 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population.