Frontier Airlines to start checking passenger temperatures

(CNN) – Flying with Frontier Airlines next month? Be prepared to have your temperature checked.
The airline announced Thursday that it plans to begin temperature screening for all passengers and crew.
An agent at the boarding gate will conduct the screenings with a touchless thermometer, the airline said.
Officials will be looking for anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Anyone with a high temperature will be denied boarding.
The screenings are set to begin on June 1.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mother’s Day 101
- The Juggle is Real
- Pinellas gym owners, employees protest governor’s closure order
- Choosing a New Garage Door
- May is Magtag Month