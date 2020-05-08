Breaking News
Frontier Airlines to start checking passenger temperatures

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A Frontier Airlines jetl taxis for takeoff from Denver International Airport in Denver. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill lashed out Wednesday against the airline over the budget carrier’s move to charge passengers extra to guarantee they will sit next to an empty middle seat while flying during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(CNN) – Flying with Frontier Airlines next month? Be prepared to have your temperature checked.

The airline announced Thursday that it plans to begin temperature screening for all passengers and crew.

An agent at the boarding gate will conduct the screenings with a touchless thermometer, the airline said.

Officials will be looking for anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Anyone with a high temperature will be denied boarding.

The screenings are set to begin on June 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

