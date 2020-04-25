From Hunger to Hope: Tampa Bay shares her story of struggle to success

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – During this pandemic, there’s no doubt every one of us is struggling for many families as the coronavirus has created unimaginable financial distress including for a Bradenton businesswoman with two masters degrees, who is suddenly struggling to put food on the table.

Terri Champion’s story is one of both struggle and success.

The mother of two moved to Florida a few years ago after her mom who she was caring for, passed away. Soon after, Terri’s heartache continued when several job opportunities fell through.

Champion says with little savings, she found herself in an unfamiliar position. She needed food.

“Who knows where you’ll find yourself today or tomorrow, most of us are just one paycheck away from people homeless and hungry,” Champion said.

Feeding Tampa Bay saved Terri’s life with access to a food pantry, and she tells 8 On Your Side, she still receives help.

“I’m grateful beyond words for what this organization did for me. That organization is a godsend, not just to me but to the hundreds of thousands of people who get assistance from them,” Champion said.

Terri says wanted to share her story and let people know, needing help is nothing to be ashamed of and it shows strength.

“It’s okay not to be okay, Champion said. “It’s okay to have a weakness…in the weakness, we really have strength.”

8’s Army is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to help fill its food bank. You can make a donation or find a mobile pantry near you here.

The money raised goes directly to the food distribution events that happen tomorrow and every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

There are 9 locations across the Tampa Bay area.

