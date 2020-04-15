French study finds hydroxychloroquine doesn’t help patients with coronavirus

TAMPA (CNN) – A French study found hydroxychloroquine is not effective in treating coronavirus and it was associated with heart complications.

The drug has been touted by President Donald Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the virus.

In the study, doctors looked back at medical records for 181 patients with COVID-19 who had pneumonia and required supplemental oxygen.

About half had taken hydroxychloroquine within 48 hours of being admitted to the hospital the other half had not.

The doctors followed the patients and found there was no statistically significant difference in the death rates of the two groups and there was no statistically significant difference in their chances of being admitted to the ICU.

But eight patients who took the drug developed abnormal heart rhythms and had to stop taking it.

The study was published Tuesday on medRxiv.org, a pre-print server founded by Yale University, the journal BMJ and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Studies published on this website have not been peer reviewed.