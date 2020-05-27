French designer creates plastic shields to dine at restaurants

PARIS (NBC) – As restaurants in food-loving France prepare to reopen, some are investing in lampshade-like plastic shields to protect customers from the coronavirus.

The strange-looking contraptions are among experiments restaurants are trying around the world as they try to lure back clientele while keeping them virus-free.

A french designer came up with a prototype that gained attention from restaurant owners on social networks. The designer says he started looking for solutions after watching a news report on closed restaurants and got inspired from a store he once visited in Bangkok.

The designer said he “remembered entering a little concept store with three individual domes with chairs where people would sit and listen to music… Thought about the large face-shields that we see these days so let’s mix the domes, the face-shields and the lampshades”.

For the restaurant owners it can also potentially offer a solution to preserve some seating space.