Freedom Square ALF sees new COVID-19 outbreak among staff, employee says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A staff member at the Freedom Square of Seminole confirmed with 8 On Your Side that several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The retirement community was one of the first senior living communities in the Tampa Bay area to deal with a deadly outbreak early in the pandemic.

The staff member also confirmed that half of the employees who contracted the virus were vaccinated.

Ima Mason lives in one of the independent living facilities. She says they are very much aware of these recent cases.

“We get an update every day and they’ll say how many positives there are and which building it’s in so you’re very much aware where it is,” Mason said. “It’s been somewhat stressful the last year.”

The retirement community is under the microscope again. Last May, 8 On Your Side reported more than a dozen residents and a nurse at the Seminole Pavilion died. Many more people were moved to local hospitals.

At least two families sued Seminole Pavilion Rehabilitation and Nursing Services following a coronavirus outbreak at the Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Home last April. The families said their loved one’s deaths could have been avoided.

More than a year later. Mason says she’s not surprised.

“We just finished 4th of July, and people went to parties, we don’t know who or who’s not vaccinated,” Mason said. “But they’re tested as soon as they come in, and if they’re positive they’re taken out of here.”

8 On Your Side reached out to the Executive Director of Freedom Square of Seminole for comment Sunday.