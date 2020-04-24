Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Freedom Square ALF announces 9 deaths from coronavirus following outbreak at facility

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Freedom Square assisted living facility has announced nine residents have passed away from the coronavirus following an outbreak at the facility.

The Florida National Guard was on site on Friday following last week’s evacuation of all 95 patients at Freedom Square’s Seminole Pavilion were evacuated after more than 30 patients within the building contracted COVID-19.

As of Friday, 11 new residents have tested positive while 35 employees of the facility have tested positive.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss