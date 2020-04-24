Freedom Square ALF announces 9 deaths from coronavirus following outbreak at facility

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Freedom Square assisted living facility has announced nine residents have passed away from the coronavirus following an outbreak at the facility.

The Florida National Guard was on site on Friday following last week’s evacuation of all 95 patients at Freedom Square’s Seminole Pavilion were evacuated after more than 30 patients within the building contracted COVID-19.

As of Friday, 11 new residents have tested positive while 35 employees of the facility have tested positive.

