Freedom Square ALF announces 9 deaths from coronavirus following outbreak at facility

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Freedom Square assisted living facility has announced nine residents have passed away from the coronavirus following an outbreak at the facility.
The Florida National Guard was on site on Friday following last week’s evacuation of all 95 patients at Freedom Square’s Seminole Pavilion were evacuated after more than 30 patients within the building contracted COVID-19.
As of Friday, 11 new residents have tested positive while 35 employees of the facility have tested positive.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Freedom Square ALF anuncia 9 muertes por coronavirus tras un brote en las instalaciones
- Brote de coronavirus: 1 residente muerto, más transferidos del hogar de ancianos de Palm Harbor
- Healthcare worker at TGH hosts socially distant dinner with family
- Actors Mary Steenburgen and Peter Gallagher talk “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”
- Navy recommends reinstatement of fired carrier captain