Free masks available for Hillsborough County small business owners

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County wants to make sure every small business owner has enough masks for its employees.
That’s why the county is now taking one-time requests for 250 reuseable cloth face-covering free of charge and will be available as supplies last.
To make a request residents are asked to submit this form. Should you need to check on the status of your request, you may email ESF07@hcflgov.net or call (813) 221-6561.
The county is also handing out free masks to the public at four different locations through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- E.G. Simmons Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin
- Upper Tampa Bay Park, 8001 Double Branch Road in Tampa
- Lake Park, 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz
- Lithia Springs Park, 3932 Lithia Springs Road in Lithia
For more information about the EPG order and the importance of wearing face coverings to stop the spread of COVID-19, go to HCFLGov.net