Free masks available for Hillsborough County small business owners

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hillsborough County wants to make sure every small business owner has enough masks for its employees.

That’s why the county is now taking one-time requests for 250 reuseable cloth face-covering free of charge and will be available as supplies last.

To make a request residents are asked to submit this form. Should you need to check on the status of your request, you may email ESF07@hcflgov.net or call (813) 221-6561.

The county is also handing out free masks to the public at four different locations through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

E.G. Simmons Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin

Upper Tampa Bay Park, 8001 Double Branch Road in Tampa

Lake Park, 17302 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz

Lithia Springs Park, 3932 Lithia Springs Road in Lithia

For more information about the EPG order and the importance of wearing face coverings to stop the spread of COVID-19, go to HCFLGov.net