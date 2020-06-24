Free face mask distribution locations announced in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Free face masks will be available to residents who need them now that a countywide ordinance requiring face coverings is in place in Pinellas County.

The ordinance went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It requires all employees and customers at public establishment to wear face coverings while indoors.

Cloth face masks will be available on a first come, first served basis starting Thursday at the following locations:

  • Clearwater Main Library
    • 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater
    • Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m.
    • Friday- Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.
    • (727) 562-4970
  • Lealman Exchange
    • 5157 45th St.N., St. Petersburg
    • (727) 464-5404
  • Palm Harbor Library
    • 2330 Nebraska Ave., Palm Harbor
    • Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
    • (727) 784-3332
  • St. Petersburg Free Clinic
    • 863 3rd Ave. N., St. Petersburg
    • (727) 821-1200
  • Barbara S. Ponce Public Library
    • 7770 52nd St. N., Pinellas Park
    • Monday-Thursday:10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m to 7 p.m.
    • Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • (727) 369-0669

Masks will be available at these locations beginning Friday:

  • Largo Public Library
    • 120 Central Park Dr., Largo
    • Monday- Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Thursday & Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • (727) 587-6715
  • Highpoint Neighborhood Family Center
    • 5812 150th Ave. N., Clearwater
    • (727) 533-0730

Residents are encouraged to call the location before heading out to check mask availability. The county said supplies are limited and “will be replenished as often as possible.”

