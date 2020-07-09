Free face coverings available at 10 Hillsborough libraries

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is getting more masks to residents by working with local libraries as distribution hubs.

The county is requiring residents to wear face coverings in public settings. It will be distributing free masks at the following libraries from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico.

C. Blythe Andrews Jr. Public Library, 2607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Blvd., Tampa

Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa

North Tampa Branch Library, 8916 North Boulevard, Tampa

New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin

Town N’ Country Regional Public Library, 7606 Paula Drive, Suite 120, Tampa

Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road, Seffner

Each resident will get two reusable face coverings and can request face coverings for immediate family members if they are not present.

No appointments are needed, but residents are asked to call or text the library before their arrival. You can find their phone number on signs posted at each site. A staff member will bring the masks curbside.

