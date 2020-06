WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: A NHS nurse holds a Coronavirus testing kit as she speaks to the media at a drive through Coronavirus testing site in a car park on March 12, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England. The National Health Service facility has been set up in a car park to allow people with NHS referrals to be swabbed for Covid-19. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hardee County will be offering free COVID-19 testing on two days.

According to Hardee County Emergency Management, residents will be able to get tested on June 30 and July 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health in Hardee is located at 115 K.D. Revell Rd in Wauchula.

Pre-registration is required. Those interested in getting a test should call 863-773-4161.