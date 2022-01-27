Free COVID test kits being delivered to homes across US. Here’s how to get one

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People across the country have begun receiving their free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government.

The Biden administration is distributing the free at-home, rapid test kits with the help of The United States Postal Service. Americans can order their tests through COVIDtests.gov, which launched on Jan. 18. The “Order free at-home tests” button will take users to a USPS website form, where they can fill out their contact and shipping information and have tests delivered to their door. There’s a limit of four tests per residential address.

The Biden administration said the kits will take seven to 12 days to arrive. Some people began receiving their tests on Tuesday, according to accounts on social media.

The White House also unveiled a new program that will make 400 million N95 masks available for free at certain retail and pharmacies. Health officials are encouraging the use of N95 masks over cloth face coverings, saying their more effective when it comes to fighting the spread of the omicron variant. Walgreen’s said customers can pick up three N95 masks per person, free of charge, at participating locations while supplies last starting Friday.

Across the U.S., reported COVID-19 cases are down 6% from the previous week. Hospitalizations are down 8% and deaths are up 21%. In Florida, CDC data showed there were more than 37,661 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths within the past week.

This comes as health officials are monitoring the new “stealth omicron” variant. Experts said it’s harder to detect and more contagious than omicron, but it’s still too early to know if it will lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.