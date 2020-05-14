Free COVID-19 testing offered at all Doctor’s Urgent Care locations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctor’s Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic is offering free coronavirus testing while supplies last.

Tests are being offered at all three offices. Nasal swabs and/or blood antibody testing are being offered.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida is reporting 42,402 cases and 1,827 deaths

Florida in Phase One of reopening

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days

Patients should fill out a form in advance. Sending in identification and insurance is encouraged to speed up the process. Forms, ID and insurance can be emailed to a HIPPA secure email at admin@doctoruc.com.

When a patient arrives, they will be given a mask and asked to remain in their vehicle. The patient will receive a text or call and a staff member will escort them directly to a room for treatment.

Free COVID-19 tests are being offered at the following locations:

Holiday office

2404 US Hwy 19, Holiday, FL, 34691

Phone: 727-945-0100

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Palm Harbor office

34621 US Hwy 19, Palm Harbor, FL, 34684

Phone: 727-953-9888

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Odessa/Trinity office

13256 SR 54, Odessa/Trinity, FL, 33556

Phone: 813-920-0023

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

