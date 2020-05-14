TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctor’s Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic is offering free coronavirus testing while supplies last.
Tests are being offered at all three offices. Nasal swabs and/or blood antibody testing are being offered.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida is reporting 42,402 cases and 1,827 deaths
- Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
- Florida in Phase One of reopening
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days
Patients should fill out a form in advance. Sending in identification and insurance is encouraged to speed up the process. Forms, ID and insurance can be emailed to a HIPPA secure email at admin@doctoruc.com.
When a patient arrives, they will be given a mask and asked to remain in their vehicle. The patient will receive a text or call and a staff member will escort them directly to a room for treatment.
Free COVID-19 tests are being offered at the following locations:
Holiday office
2404 US Hwy 19, Holiday, FL, 34691
Phone: 727-945-0100
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Palm Harbor office
34621 US Hwy 19, Palm Harbor, FL, 34684
Phone: 727-953-9888
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Odessa/Trinity office
13256 SR 54, Odessa/Trinity, FL, 33556
Phone: 813-920-0023
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Supervisor of Elections criticizes DeSantis for not protecting upcoming elections
- Nursing home isolation to continue in Florida amid pandemic
- Free COVID-19 testing offered at all Doctor’s Urgent Care locations
- 21 patients being moved from Gulf Shore Rehab to hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19
- Trump presses for schools to reopen, makes dig at Fauci