Free COVID-19 testing offered at all Doctor’s Urgent Care locations

Coronavirus

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctor’s Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic is offering free coronavirus testing while supplies last.

Tests are being offered at all three offices. Nasal swabs and/or blood antibody testing are being offered.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida is reporting 42,402 cases and 1,827 deaths
  • Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
  • Florida in Phase One of reopening
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days

Patients should fill out a form in advance. Sending in identification and insurance is encouraged to speed up the process. Forms, ID and insurance can be emailed to a HIPPA secure email at admin@doctoruc.com.

When a patient arrives, they will be given a mask and asked to remain in their vehicle. The patient will receive a text or call and a staff member will escort them directly to a room for treatment.

Free COVID-19 tests are being offered at the following locations:

Holiday office
2404 US Hwy 19, Holiday, FL, 34691
Phone: 727-945-0100
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Palm Harbor office
34621 US Hwy 19, Palm Harbor, FL, 34684
Phone: 727-953-9888
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Odessa/Trinity office
13256 SR 54, Odessa/Trinity, FL, 33556
Phone: 813-920-0023
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

