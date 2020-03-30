FPL lowering customers bills during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – FPL customers may see some relief when their electric bill comes in.

Florida Power & Light Company announced Monday a plan to issue a one-time decrease of nearly 25% for the typical residential customer bill as a result of lower fuel costs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The plan would go into place pending approval by the Florida Public Service Commission’s approval and would vary by rate class.

“Everyone at FPL understands how critical it is to continue to provide reliable electricity and to keep as much money as possible in our customers’ pockets,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “Traditionally, our regulators expect these types of savings to be spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures. I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”

