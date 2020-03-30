Breaking News
Tampa Bay pastor arrested, accused of violating social distancing guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

FPL lowering customers bills during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – FPL customers may see some relief when their electric bill comes in.

Florida Power & Light Company announced Monday a plan to issue a one-time decrease of nearly 25% for the typical residential customer bill as a result of lower fuel costs amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The plan would go into place pending approval by the Florida Public Service Commission’s approval and would vary by rate class.

“Everyone at FPL understands how critical it is to continue to provide reliable electricity and to keep as much money as possible in our customers’ pockets,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “Traditionally, our regulators expect these types of savings to be spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures. I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much-needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”

For more information visit FPL’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sarasota County administrator explains why no 'safer at home' order enacted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County administrator explains why no 'safer at home' order enacted"

Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak"

Murder for hire plot involving Big Cat Rescue CEO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder for hire plot involving Big Cat Rescue CEO"

Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus"

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic"

Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students"

Monday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Forecast"

Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete"

Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete"

Sheriff Chronister announces arrest of Tampa Bay area pastor who held church services despite coronavirus guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Chronister announces arrest of Tampa Bay area pastor who held church services despite coronavirus guidelines"

Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff seeking arrest warrant against local pastor"

Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss