Former White House butler who served 11 presidents dies of coronavirus at 91

(NBC)⁠—A former White House butler who served 11 presidents has died at 91 after contracting the coronavirus, his granddaughter confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Wilson Roosevelt Jerman was one of the White House’s longest-serving employees, remembered fondly by former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday.

“He was a lovely man,” the Bushes said. “He was the first person we saw in the morning when we left the residence and the last person we saw each night when we returned.”

Former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton said that she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were saddened to hear of Jerman’s death.

“Jerman served as a White House butler across 11 presidencies and made generations of first families feel at home, including ours,” Clinton said. “Our warmest condolences to his loved ones.

