Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Barack Obama tweeted Sunday he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the 44th President of the United States said he’s, “had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.”

Barack said he and his wife, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, are “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.” The tweet added that Michelle has tested negative for the virus.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 79 million positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the start of the pandemic. In recent weeks, infections have sharply declined to levels once experienced late 2020.

As of early March, more than 90% of the U.S. population was in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels. To date, over 556 million vaccine doses have been administered.

In recent days, reports surfaced that the CDC is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate on airplanes, buses and other mass transit next month.

According to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the announcement ahead of time, the CDC is developing a “revised policy framework” for when masks should be required on transit systems based on its newly released “COVID-19 community levels” metric.