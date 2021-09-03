Former Pres. Trump says he is unlikely to get COVID-19 booster shot, report says

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former President Donald Trump, who received a COVID-19 vaccination before leaving the White House in January, said he is unlikely to receive the booster shot, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

“I feel like I’m in good shape from that standpoint—I probably won’t,” Trump said in an interview with the publication. “I’ll look at stuff later on. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”

The Food and Drug Administration has already authorized the additional shot for certain people with weakened immune systems.

U.S. health officials have recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is decreasing over time.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

Health officials may need more time to review the data, at least for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots.

The booster shot push coincides with a surge of the delta variant which has taxed hospital systems throughout the country.