Former Oakland A’s manager Art Howe in ICU battling coronavirus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Former Oakland Athletic’s manager Art Howe is in ICU battling the coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated.

Howe is hospitalized in intensive care in Houston, where he checked in a couple of days ago.

Sports Illustrated reports he had been quarantining in his Houston home with his wife when he first began to feel ill.

Howe, 73, managed the Oakland A’s for seven years, including two American League West titles and was portrayed in the movie Moneyball by Philip Seymour Hoffman.