Ford to distribute 170K face masks in Tampa Thursday

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Running low on face masks? On Thursday, you can pick one up at a local Ford dealership in Tampa.

The Ford Motor Company plans to distribute more than 170,000 masks at five Ford dealerships throughout the area on Thursday.

Tampa residents can obtain up to 20 disposable masks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last.

A list of participating Ford dealerships is available on fordfund.org.

The Ford Fund has partnered with a number of organizations to produce tens and millions of PPE to meet the strong demand, including 55 million face masks; 20 million face shields; 50,000 patient ventilators; more than 32,000 powered air-purifying respirators in collaboration with 3M; and 1.6 million washable isolation gowns.

The fund has delivered more than 70 million masks to nonprofit organizations, state and local officials, first responders, schools, community groups and Ford dealerships in all 50 states.