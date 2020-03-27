Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Coronavirus

Ford Communications

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced it has received one of the first shipments of 500 face shields created by Ford to help battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The face shields fully block the face and eyes from accidental contact with liquids and when paired with N95 respirators can be a more effective way to limit potential exposure to coronavirus than N95 respirators alone.

“With our supplies dwindling and all of the uncertainties ahead, donations like these are priceless. Thank you Ford for making this protective gear. We appreciate all that you are doing to help protect America’s healthcare workforce!” said Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder.



