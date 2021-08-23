Food vouchers to be offered at HSN’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County plans to turn the parking lot of HSN’s headquarters into a drive-through vaccine clinic for two days.

The clinic will be set up in the parking lot of the company’s headquartesr on Monday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 20. People in the area can come between 8 a.m. and noon to get the Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointments are required.

The health department is giving one $20 food voucher to each person who gets vaccinated at the site. HSN also plans to donate $10 per shot administered at the clinic (up to $10,000) to John Hopkins All Children’s Foundation.

“We are happy to work with HSN to protect more people in the community,” said Dr. Ulyee Choe, DOH-Pinellas’ director. “If we are to end the COVID-19 epidemic, we all need to do our part to get one of the safe, effective vaccines offered at no cost hroughout the nation.”

HSN’s headquarters is located at 2501 118th Avenue North in Pinellas Park.