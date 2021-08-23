Food vouchers to be offered at HSN’s drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County plans to turn the parking lot of HSN’s headquarters into a drive-through vaccine clinic for two days.
The clinic will be set up in the parking lot of the company’s headquartesr on Monday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 20. People in the area can come between 8 a.m. and noon to get the Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. No appointments are required.
The health department is giving one $20 food voucher to each person who gets vaccinated at the site. HSN also plans to donate $10 per shot administered at the clinic (up to $10,000) to John Hopkins All Children’s Foundation.
“We are happy to work with HSN to protect more people in the community,” said Dr. Ulyee Choe, DOH-Pinellas’ director. “If we are to end the COVID-19 epidemic, we all need to do our part to get one of the safe, effective vaccines offered at no cost hroughout the nation.”
HSN’s headquarters is located at 2501 118th Avenue North in Pinellas Park.