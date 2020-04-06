Food trucks can serve truck drivers in Interstate rest areas during pandemic

Breaking News
Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Food trucks will now be allowed to serve commercial truck drivers in rest areas across the nation.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a notice to State Departments of Transportation last week that it is suspending enforcement measures of food trucks in designated federally funded Interstate Highway rest areas.

By statute, commercial activity in those areas is prohibited, with limited exceptions.

“America’s commercial truck drivers are working day and night during this pandemic to ensure critical relief supplies are being delivered to our communities,” said FHWA Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

“I am grateful to our state transportation partners for bringing this idea to the Department and for their leadership in thinking outside the box. It is critical to make sure truck drivers continue to have access to food services while they’re on the job serving our nation during these challenging times.”

The FHWA noted that states must come back into compliance with federal law when the emergency declared by President Trump ends.

