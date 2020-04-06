Food assistance, Meals on Wheels for pets available to Hillsborough residents

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering assistance to pet owners in Hillsborough County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shelter said it is seeing an influx of pet surrenders, due to people losing their jobs and worrying about being able to financially care for their animals.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be providing “Animeals” (Meals on Wheels for pets) and food assistance to residents in need.

People who are struggling to feed their pets can pick up free cat and dog food at the shelter on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Animeals was created for homebound and elderly citizens with no transportation or financial means to adequately feed their pets. Volunteers deliver monthly supplies of pet food to recipients.

More information about the Animeals program can be found online or by calling 813-367-2078.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is located at 3607 N Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607.

